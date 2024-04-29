Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 302 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in RTX by 8,351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $527,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in RTX by 28.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.41 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.27.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

