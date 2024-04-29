Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 14,020 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

