Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400 in the last ninety days. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.84. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

