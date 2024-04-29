Intellectus Partners LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after buying an additional 1,653,455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 305,996.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,316,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,785 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $525,810,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

