Intellectus Partners LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $431.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.68. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $315.05 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

