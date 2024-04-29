Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of O opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

