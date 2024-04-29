Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after buying an additional 5,054,597 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after buying an additional 1,620,909 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,219,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,248,000 after buying an additional 447,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,674.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 466,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VGK opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

