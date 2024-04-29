Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 784 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $289.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.48 and a 200 day moving average of $219.53. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.