Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Roblox by 123.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Roblox Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $36.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,374 shares of company stock worth $29,639,338 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

