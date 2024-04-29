Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 99,156 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,242,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

