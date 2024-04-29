Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,173,255.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $1,024,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,173,255.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,382 over the last 90 days. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

