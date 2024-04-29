International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $167.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

