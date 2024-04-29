International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Up 66.1% in April

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the March 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

International Paper Stock Up 0.9 %

IP stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $310,438 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after buying an additional 2,755,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,509,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.