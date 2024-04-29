Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Up 64.1% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

