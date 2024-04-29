iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $512.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.07 and a 200 day moving average of $481.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.