iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.32

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 14863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $707.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. Security National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

