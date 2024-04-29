iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 889,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,908. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.