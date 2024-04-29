iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $330.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.41 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

