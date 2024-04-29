iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.36. The company had a trading volume of 133,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,291. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.41 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

