iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $344,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $241.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.