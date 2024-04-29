John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.05. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.