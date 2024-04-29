JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

