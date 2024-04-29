JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 239,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,355 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000.

JPIE opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

