JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,125,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

