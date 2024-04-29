Kadant’s (KAI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Stock Up 0.3 %

KAI stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.19. 16,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kadant has a 12-month low of $183.67 and a 12-month high of $354.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

