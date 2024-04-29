Kava Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $729.00 million and $13.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00053573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,352 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

