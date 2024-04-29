Kennon Green & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,681. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.96. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.