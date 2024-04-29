KeyCorp Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $73.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s previous close.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Olin by 76.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

