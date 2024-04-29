KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $710.00. 105,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,763. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $369.66 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.