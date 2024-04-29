Krystal Biotech (KRYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.82. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,961.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,591. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.