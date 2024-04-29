Krystal Biotech (KRYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Krystal Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.82. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,961.25 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech
In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,591. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
