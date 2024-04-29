Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,247 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPEM stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.