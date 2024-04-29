Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW stock opened at $306.45 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

