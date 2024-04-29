Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3,649.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

