Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 19.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in SAP by 4.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.20.

SAP Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SAP opened at $186.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.3852 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

