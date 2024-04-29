Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $439,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $273.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $274.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

