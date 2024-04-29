Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $670,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $461.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.