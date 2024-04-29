Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $550,000.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $24.30 on Monday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.