Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 239 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Linde by 32.0% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $443.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.06 and its 200 day moving average is $421.34.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

