Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Limbach makes up about 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the third quarter worth about $493,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.37. 54,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,772. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $511.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.25 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.02%. Analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMB

Limbach Company Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.