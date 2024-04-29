Liquity USD Market Capitalization Hits $111.42 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $111.42 million and approximately $246,000.36 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 119,179,546.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 111,626,321 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.