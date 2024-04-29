Little House Capital LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $151.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

