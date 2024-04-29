LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 869.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 158,774 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,643,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 222,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,394,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 650.08%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

