Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Macy’s by 260.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 565,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $6,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 994,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of M traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

