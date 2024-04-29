Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 186 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $111.62 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

