Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,549 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,515,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 650.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,864,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,417 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $117.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

