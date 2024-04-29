Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 328 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after purchasing an additional 128,336 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $107.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

