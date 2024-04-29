Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

