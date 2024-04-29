Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $167.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.53. The company has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

