Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 228,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,109,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BTT opened at $20.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

