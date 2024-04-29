Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 245,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

ACWX stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

